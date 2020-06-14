Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is defending her message of dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department.
The Minnesota Democrat appeared on CNN’s “State Of The Union” Saturday morning, where she said now is the time for the city of Minneapolis to make real changes.
“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root. What you can do is rebuild, and so this is our opportunity,” Omar said.
The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously on Friday to explore new model for public safety.
