MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota students rallied Sunday afternoon in a call for the defunding of campus police.

Student activists are demanding a redistribution of money away from the University of Minnesota Police Department, and into resources that lift students up. Disarming officers was one of their main goals, saying they didn’t want to go to school in a militarized environment.

Organizers of Sunday’s rally outside of the Transportation and Safety Building on the east bank also want to create a student accountability council that would give them some of the control over UMPD.

Junior Jaelah Lymon said they had brief meetings with university president Joan Gabel, but didn’t feel like they were taken very seriously.

“She has not responded to any of our demands directly. She has not used the term “Black” or “racism” in any of her of her dialogue. She’s used a lot of coded language, so we feel like overall we just need to show her we have a lot of people on our side who are also seeing the thing that she’s doing, and she needs accountability for like what the situation is and the fact that it is affecting black students specifically,” Lymon said.

WCCO also met students Sunday who feel like crime is enough of a problem at the school that they feel the police are necessary.

The university didn’t return WCCO’s requests for a comment Sunday.

