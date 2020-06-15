MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering $70,000 in reward money for information that helps identify multiple people suspected of setting fires in the Twin Cities following George Floyd’s death.
The ATF said the reward money is broken into $5,000 for each of the 14 suspects sought, and is in addition to the previous two rewards that the ATF has issued in relation to the recent unrest.
READ MORE: ATF Offers $10K Reward For Info On Whereabouts Of St. Paul Unrest Arson Suspect, His Girlfriend
“We’ve narrowed in on particular individuals who we suspect started one or more fires throughout the Twin Cities. We would appreciate any assistance the public is willing to provide in order to bring these investigations to a successful conclusion,” said special agent in charge William Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Provide the ATF ID number of the suspect and as much information as you can relating to the whereabouts of the individual of whom you are reporting. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) if internet access is unavailable.
Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, be sure to include contact information into the report before submitting a tip. Information eligible for reward must lead to the successful identification, arrest and conviction of the individual.
Here’s a look at the suspects:
You must log in to post a comment.