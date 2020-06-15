Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported the fewest new COVID-19 deaths since mid-April.

On Monday, MDH issued an update on the pandemic, reporting six additional deaths and 230 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The additional deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,304. MDH says 1,034 of the total deaths have been linked to long-term care (LTC) facilities, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Four of the new deaths involved someone in LTC.

There are now nearly 30,700 confirmed cases in the state, with around 26,600 no longer needing isolation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending down over the last couple weeks, with hospitalizations (353) down 16 from Sunday. That’s compared to 606 needing hospitalization on May 28.

The same goes for those needing intensive care unites. Patients needing ICU remained at 186 Monday, however ICU visits have also been going down over the past couple weeks. On May 30, 263 patients needed ICU treatment, with the numbers decreasing since then.

According to MDH, about 5,031 tests have been completed since Sunday, with over 422,922 tests completed so far. The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested. On Friday, over 12,784 people were tested for the virus in Minnesota.

The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All data collected is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, according to MDH.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.

