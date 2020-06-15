MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a woman shot and killed in St. Paul over the weekend needs help from the public for answers.

Twenty-three-year-old Nia Black was shot after a large fight in a parking lot turned deadly. WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with Black’s mother and her need for help in getting justice.

“Her name is Nia Black, Nia which means purpose,” Latanya Black, Nia’s mother said.

Latanya Black says she knew early on her daughter Nia was special.

“She came here and she served a purpose,” Latanya said. “She had a drive, an ambition.”

Nia was known as “Brooklyn,” a makeup artist to the stars. She’s traveled internationally and worked with top talent, her studio sits in the heart of NE’s Arts District.

Last Friday night, she did something she normally never had time to do — she went out with friends.

“They were just doing what 23-year-olds do, they were kind of bar hopping they started out in Minneapolis,” Latanya explained.

According to her mother, Nia and her friends ended up in the parking lot of a strip mall. A large fight broke out and Nia somehow found herself in the middle of a brawl.

“They said they started shooting and my baby never made it home,” Latanya said.

Nia was the passenger in a car seen speeding North on Rice Street away from the scene of the fight. She was shot in the head.

“How do you make arrangements for your baby?” Latanya said. “I always talk to them about what they need to do when I’m gone but when you are in this situation, this hurts.”

This family says it cannot rest until they have answers.

“Please do the right thing,” Latanya added. “Call in if you have a photo, video send it in. If you want to remain private that’s okay just help us.”

St. Paul police say as many as 60 people were in the area recording on cell phones when shots were fired. They are looking for anyone with video to help them solve the case.

If you have any information call St. Paul police, you can remain anonymous.