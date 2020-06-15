MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has all but silenced concerts in the U.S., but Garth Brooks and his team have come up with a plan to bring music to thousands of people while respecting the need for social distancing.
The idea? Broadcast a concert to more than 300 drive-in theaters across the country on a single night. The event is happening later this month (June 27, a Saturday), and three Minnesota drive-ins will screen the show.
The Minnesota drive-ins hosting the event are: the Verne Drive-In in Luverne, the Elko Drive-In in Elko New Market, and the Kilburn in St. Cloud. Also showing the concert is the River’s Edge Drive In, in New Richmond, Wisconsin, just east of the Twin Cities.
Tickets for the show will cost $100 per vehicle, allowing for friends to pack into a large vehicle and go in on the single ticket. The tickets will go on sale Friday morning via Ticketmaster.
You must log in to post a comment.