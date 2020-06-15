Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marks 100 years since three black men were lynched in Duluth.
On June 15, 1920, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhi were lynched by a mob after being wrongly accused of raping a white woman.
A fourth man, Max Mason, was convicted and jailed in connection to the alleged rape. Last Friday, Mason was granted the state’s first posthumous pardon.
On Monday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is slated to visit the memorial to the three lynching victims in Duluth.
In remembrance of the victims, the Minnesota Historical Society is hosting a virtual exhibit this week featuring newspaper articles and artifacts.
