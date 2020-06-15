Pride Parade:WCCO is teaming with Twin Cities Pride to present this year's virtual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say the Sunday morning shooting that sent seven people to the hospital has turned deadly.

Investigators say a fight broke out inside the 200 Club on West Broadway Avenue, also known as the Broadway Pub & Grille, at about 2 a.m. It then spilled into the street, with several people pulling out guns and firing at each other.

Six people went to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of them, a man in his 20s, died Monday.

A seventh victim showed up at the hospital earlier Monday in need of medical attention.

Police are still investigating, and are asking for anyone with information to call 612-692-8477. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest, but those details are still forthcoming.

