MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say the Sunday morning shooting that sent seven people to the hospital has turned deadly.
Investigators say a fight broke out inside the 200 Club on West Broadway Avenue, also known as the Broadway Pub & Grille, at about 2 a.m. It then spilled into the street, with several people pulling out guns and firing at each other.
Six people went to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of them, a man in his 20s, died Monday.
A seventh victim showed up at the hospital earlier Monday in need of medical attention.
Police are still investigating, and are asking for anyone with information to call 612-692-8477. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest, but those details are still forthcoming.
