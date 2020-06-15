Pride Parade:WCCO is teaming with Twin Cities Pride to present this year's virtual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar announced Monday night that her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, has passed away from complications of COVID-19.

Here is her full statement, which begins with a Quranic quote, first written in Arabic:

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ”

‎Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’cuun

‎Surely we belong to God and to Him shall we return.

It is with tremendous sadness and pain that I share that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him. My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.

She shared a photo of herself with her father last January, as she arrived in Washington to serve in Congress.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and her father, Nur Omar Mohamed (credit: Ilhan Omar/Twitter)

The two had arrived in Washington 23 years earlier from a refugee camp in Kenya.

