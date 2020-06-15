MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Running Aces is opening its doors to customers Monday with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
The casino will be back open for business at 1 p.m. Monday, with the live harness racing season kicking off on Saturday.
Upon arrival, guests will go through a non-touch temperature check. They will then proceed to the table check-in area. Officials say guests will now be able to call ahead and reserve their seat at a gaming table.
“Although it will be different than before, we are excited to bring back some fun and entertainment to guests,” says Director of Marketing Aaron Bedessem. “We are implementing significant cleanliness and safety measures that will ensure our guests can relax and enjoy themselves,” continued Bedessem.
Face masks will be required for all employees and guests in the building. Running Aces is also implementing daily cleaning of gaming chips and increased frequency of changing out cards, among other enhanced safety measures.
You must log in to post a comment.