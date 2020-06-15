Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County say a 73-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Monday morning in Linwood Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to a home on the 8400 block of 239 Lane NE.
Upon arrival, firefighters located the woman inside the home not breathing. Firefighters were able to remove the victim from the residence and put out the fire.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
