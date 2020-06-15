MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud say an officer was shot in the hand early Monday morning while trying to arrest an armed teenage suspect.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South, near the St. Cloud State University campus.

Officers were trying to stop and detain an 18-year-old man when he ran away and officers gave chase. It’s not clear why the man was considered a suspect.

When officers caught up with the man, he began to resist arrest, police say. Amid the struggle, the man pulled out a handgun and fired off a round. The bullet struck an officer in the hand. Officers did not return fire and were able to get the man under control.

Emergency crews brought the wounded officer to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also hospitalized, as police say he suffered a cut during the struggle.

The shooting remains under investigation. The suspect’s name was not released.

Meanwhile, rumors are spreading on social media, and a group of people has gathered at the scene. A WCCO-TV crew reports that two of the people at the scene confronted officers and were taken into custody.

Lots of tension and confusion for the few dozen or so people near the scene. Seemed to escalate when officers arrived, and two people were taken into custody. Not sure why. pic.twitter.com/mZNeK1SCNM — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) June 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back later for an update.