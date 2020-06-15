MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis on Monday released a phone recording of a concerned 911 dispatcher contacting a police sergeant during the arrest and death of George Floyd.

The 911 dispatcher called the police sergeant while watching real-time footage of the May 25 incident where Floyd died in police custody.

“You can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320’s call,” the dispatcher said. “They must have already started moving him… I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don’t know if they needed you or not, but they haven’t said anything to me yet.”

The sergeant said he was unaware of the incident.

“Yeah, they haven’t said anything. Must have been just a takedown, which doesn’t count, but I’ll find out,” the sergeant replied.

“No problem, we don’t get to ever see it, so when we see it, we’re just like ‘whoa, well, that looks a little different’,” the dispatcher said.

The sergeant is then heard saying, “sounds good, bye” before the call ends. It’s not yet known if the sergeant responded to the scene.

Four former Minneapolis police officers are charged in connection to Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin, who was seen in bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, faces chrages of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

The other three officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — each face counts of aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, at least seven MPD officers have quit and many more have penned an open letter condemning Derek Chauvin.