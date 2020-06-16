Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says two swimmers were rescued Tuesday evening on Bde Maka Ska.
Crews were called to Thomas Beach at about 7 p.m. on a report of two swimmers struggling in the lake. Firefighters arrived to find one of the swimmers on shore, who needed CPR. They were alert and oriented before being taken to a local hospital.
Rescuers and bystanders helped search for the second swimmer, who was located and brought aboard an MFD boat. Firefighters also performed CPR on the swimmer, who was unconscious before being transported.
The conditions of both swimmers have not been released as of late Tuesday evening.
