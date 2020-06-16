MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young Minnesotan’s mission to help others is expanding.
We first told you about Kamryn’s friendship bracelets earlier this month.
READ MORE: Sports Community Embraces 9-Year-Old Girl’s Bracelet Drive, Raising $20K For Minneapolis Communities
The daughter of former Gopher Football player Ron Johnson got together with a few friends in Chanhassen to make and sell them to help those affected by the destructive riots in Minneapolis.
So far, they’ve raised more than $70,000 and hope to sell more at pop-up shops.
Their next event is on June 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 12th Avenue North 55447, near Gleason Lake in Plymouth.
For more information, check out their Facebook page.
“Kamryn & Friends Bracelets for Unity and Justice” also has a GoFundMe page if you wish to donate.
