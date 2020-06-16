MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several people were arrested after another night of unrest in St. Cloud.
The St. Cloud Police Department says they used tear gas to break up a large crowd near 9th avenue and University Drive.
Radio station KVSC reports about 20 people were arrested for unlawful gathering, and firefighters quickly put out two small fires.
On Monday morning, people gathered outside police headquarters after an online rumor started that police had shot and killed two teens.
That was false.
Police say what really happened was an officer was shot in the hand after a confrontation with a man they were trying to arrest.
The city’s police chief says no officers shot back.
Four people involved in vandalism Monday morning were arrested, in a situation the chief says could have gone very differently.
The injured officer should recover.
