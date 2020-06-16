Pride Parade:WCCO is teaming with Twin Cities Pride to present this year's virtual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ Electric Fetus on Sunday is offering customers a private shopping day to support the Twin Cities community.

The local record store, known for its comprehensive selection of new and old CD’s, DVD’s and LPs, is celebrating its 52nd year and offering a unique experience to shoppers due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To participate, customers are asked to select a shopping slot (10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. or 2-5 p.m.)

Shoppers will then be contacted by staff  to make a $25 donation to one of three organizations listed below:

Upon arrival, shoppers will receive a punch card good for 20% off on three more trips to the store before July 31, along with special offers from Fetus friends: Town Hall Brewery, Palmer’s Bar, Kramarczuk’s and No. 12 Cider.

To sign up for the morning / early afternoon shopping time slot click here.

To sign up for the afternoon / early evening shopping time slot click here.

