MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ Electric Fetus on Sunday is offering customers a private shopping day to support the Twin Cities community.
The local record store, known for its comprehensive selection of new and old CD’s, DVD’s and LPs, is celebrating its 52nd year and offering a unique experience to shoppers due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To participate, customers are asked to select a shopping slot (10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. or 2-5 p.m.)
Shoppers will then be contacted by staff to make a $25 donation to one of three organizations listed below:
- Association for Black Economic Power Pimento Relief Fund — providing support to local black-owned businesses.
- Twin Cities Music Community Trust — supporting local musicians and the live music industry.
- Outfront Minnesota — advocating for LGBTQ justice and equity.
Upon arrival, shoppers will receive a punch card good for 20% off on three more trips to the store before July 31, along with special offers from Fetus friends: Town Hall Brewery, Palmer’s Bar, Kramarczuk’s and No. 12 Cider.
To sign up for the morning / early afternoon shopping time slot click here.
To sign up for the afternoon / early evening shopping time slot click here.
