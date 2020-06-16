MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jack Jablonski is happy to be back on the treadmill.
On Monday, the 24-year-old LA Kings personality tweeted a video of himself walking on the machine with the help of equipment and trainers.
“Great to be up and walking,” Jablonski tweeted.
Great to be up and walking on the treadmill! Oh how I’ve missed you 🙈 pic.twitter.com/rWRVHPbhyd
— Jack Jablonski (@Jabs_13) June 15, 2020
In 2011, Jablonski was checked from behind while playing hockey for Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The hit left him paralyzed.
Since then, Jablonski has been working with doctors and researchers at the Mayo Clinic, making steps toward recovery.
He has also been helping others who’ve been paralyzed through his Jack Jablonski BEL13VE in Miracles Foundation.
While Jablonski is from the Twin Cities, he currently lives in Los Angeles. He graduated from UCLA last year.
You must log in to post a comment.