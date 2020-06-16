MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city officials now say 700 buildings were damaged, burned or destroyed in the recent unrest following the death of George Floyd.
The city released a new map that breaks down the damage into four categories: cosmetic damage, minor damage, major damage, and wholly destroyed, which included 12 structures, many with multiple businesses within them.
“This is not just the structures that have been impacted, it’s the community that’s been impacted, and if you take a look at where the destruction has happened, some of it is not because of the uprising, some of it is because people came into the community and tried to terrorize some neighborhoods and set buildings on fire,” Erik Hansen, director of economic policy and development in the City of Minneapolis, said.
Much of the worst is along Lake Street in south Minneapolis.
(Click map below for larger version.)
Officials say much of the worst damage is in minority communities already hit hard by the economic and health impact of COVID-19.
The city says they’re working to make resources available for people and business owners who need help. Exact dollar amounts are still being determined.
