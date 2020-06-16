MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The decal that altered the George Todd Park sign to commemorate George Floyd has been removed, but not at the direction of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB).

On Saturday evening, someone put a decal on the park sign, changing the name to say George Floyd Park. The MPRB said they do not know who changed the name.

“I do not know who put the decal up, but I commend whoever it was for their creativity and detailed work,” MPRB President Jono Cowgill said.

According to Dawn Sommers, director of communications, the MPRB had not received any requests to rename the park, but they issued a directive Sunday for the decal not to be removed. That message did not get to everyone.

“Unfortunately, one of our early morning weekday crew members was unaware of the directive and removed the decal this morning. The decal was unsalvageable and could not be re-adhered,” the MPRB said Monday.

The MPRB says the maintenance crew regularly removes materials posted and displayed throughout the park system, so “it’s unfortunate” that the early 6 a.m. staff were unaware of the directive issued Sunday.

Cowgill, however, says he’s “very open” to a name change to George Floyd.

“[I’ve] have had a few preliminary conversations on the topic with other Commissioners. Any decisions on location and park renaming must be grounded in black and brown community voices,” he said.

George Todd park is located at 5600 Chicago Avenue south, nearly three miles from the site where George Floyd died in police custody.