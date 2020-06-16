MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are familiar with the ways of the kitchen and what produce to put in the fridge and what to leave out, you know that there’s a particular place where you’re told to avoid placing your ripe tomatoes.
Researchers in Germany are weighing in on the debate of the best place to store your tomatoes — on the shelf, or in the fridge?
They had a research group do a taste test and found the type of tomato mattered more than whether it was kept cold or not.
“The shorter the storage period, the better it is for the flavour and related attributes. However, we were able to show that, taking into account the entire post-harvest chain, short-term storage of ripe tomatoes in the refrigerator did not affect the flavour,” professor Elke Pawelzik said.
You must log in to post a comment.