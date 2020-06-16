Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A standoff is underway in north Minneapolis following a shooting Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department says the standoff is happening at a home near the intersection of James and Broadway avenues. No hostages are believed to be inside the home.
Prior to the standoff, one person was injured in a shooting. The victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
WCCO-TV has a crew en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
