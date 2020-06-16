Pride Parade:WCCO is teaming with Twin Cities Pride to present this year's virtual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A standoff is underway in north Minneapolis following a shooting Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department says the standoff is happening at a home near the intersection of James and Broadway avenues. No hostages are believed to be inside the home.

Prior to the standoff, one person was injured in a shooting. The victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

WCCO-TV has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

