MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed the departure of seven officers from the department since the death of George Floyd on May 25.
In a press conference Tuesday, he talked about the stress during this difficult time, along with COVID-19 and restructuring.
“This will not be the same MPD that they are accustomed to. We have an opportunity to create a new MPD and we must,” Arradondo said.
He said the department sees an average of about 40 officers departing each year.
Arradondo also took time in the conference to call for the end of people interfering with officers as they respond to calls. He said people recently threw bottles and rocks at officers while they were trying to administer Narcan to someone who had overdosed on opioids.
“It simply isn’t right, and it makes it more difficult for those in our community who need those services the most,” Arradondo said.
He thanked officers and their families for their work through the past few weeks.
Just three weeks ago, Arradondo fired four officers, who are now facing charges in the death of George Floyd.
