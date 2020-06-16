Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are warning residents on and near the East Bank campus after an attempted robbery Monday night in Stadium Village.
It happened at about 11 p.m. on University Avenue and Oak Street Southeast. Investigators say a bald man wearing a blue medical-type mask tried to rob someone while implying he was armed with a knife.
The suspect is 5-feet-9-inches tall, is between 23 and 30 years old, and was wearing a blue T-shirt.
People can get further updates and safety tips from the university here.
