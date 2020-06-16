MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to three men overdosing on counterfeit opioid pills in a Mankato apartment. One of those men did not survive.
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested the woman near her home in Hutchinson. An investigation into the source of the fatal substance, which caused the death of 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh of Mankato, led task force agents to her.
She was transported to the Blue Earth County Jail, and is expected to face murder and drug sale charges.
According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched on May 21, at 2:21 a.m., to a drug overdose incident at an apartment on Monks Avenue. Three overdose victims were found inside. Life-saving measures were performed, but one man died at the scene.
Both surviving victims were taken to the hospital; one was admitted to ICU while the other was treated and released. All victims were men in their 20s.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the cause of Krogh’s death to be fentanyl toxicity.
