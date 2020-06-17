MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After distance learning and stay at home orders, many families may be looking for a digital detox this summer.
A new survey shows 68% of parents plan to limit their families’ screen time this summer.
Furthermore, nearly half say they’re planning on a digital curfew over the summer months.
“While this might be a massive adjustment for quite a few, the crucial to results is getting a balance concerning time invested on the internet and off. Making a regimen that incorporates nostalgic indoor and outdoor actions like water balloon fights, scavenger hunts and baking as very well as specified time on the net is the critical to accomplishment this summer season,” Katie Mills, VP of products or services at Circle, said.
