MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After more than three months, some indoor amusement parks will once again open their doors for families with safety top of mind.

Urban Air Adventure Park in both Plymouth and Coon Rapids are set to open on Saturday. From enhanced cleaning procedures to touchless customer service, every step inside their playgrounds has been considered to make that possible.

“Feeling so good. It’s been 93 days today since we officially closed our doors,” Brandy Gilbert, the owner said.

Her adventure park in Coon Rapids once clambering with kids’ birthday parties and field trips has been quiet since mid-March. They’ll be back at it in just a few days.

“Our park is designed to naturally social distance. If you think about what is six feet what are our attractions. We’ve already designed in that way,” Gilbert said.

Now, from temperature checks at the front door to enhanced cleaning procedures on all surfaces COVID-19 prevention is in full effect.

“Kind of imagine the ghost busters coming out with the big backpack,” Gilbert said describing the machine that is used.

Staff will be required to wear masks but customers won’t have to.

“Our front desk and party hosts will be wearing the plastic face shields and then of course everyone in our cafe will be wearing the FDA approved face mask,” Gilbert said.

Urban Air will also have to limit their capacity to 25%

Their 40,000 square foot building that would once allowed 525 visitors in will now welcome 130 at a time.

As a small business owner, Gilbert says federal money has helped her to stay afloat.

Now, holding out hope that parents want their kids out of the house by now.

“I’m ready. I’m ready to get back at it!” she said.

If you book by Friday, both Urban Air locations are offering half-off admission. Payment has to be made online so it can be made in a touchless manner and they can keep track of their occupancy rates.