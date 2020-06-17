Comments
The Blake Girls Soccer Program is coordinating an 8.46 mile event Wednesday to honor George Floyd and raising money for businesses impacted by the recent riots. Athletes from multiple schools, including Edina, Orono, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Breck and Coon Rapids are running, biking, walking or swimming a distance of 8.46 miles. The 8.46 mile distance symbolizes the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that the police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck. The fundraising goal is $8,460 in honor of Floyd. Donations will go to the Lake Street Council, which is using 100% of donations to help rebuild Lake Street.
