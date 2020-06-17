MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Wednesday that it has nearly hit its goal of processing 20,000 COVID-19 tests in a day, with approximately 19,500 being completed on Tuesday.
MDH reports that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 31,296, up 419 from Tuesday. Twelve more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,325.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending down over the last couple of weeks. Currently, 351 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling the virus, with 181 in intensive care beds.
Since the start of the outbreak in March, over 448,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. Of those who have contracted the virus — 27,404 — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, state health officials say.
The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All data collected is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, according to MDH.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
