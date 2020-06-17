MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Orchestra announced Wednesday that its musicians have agreed to reduce their salaries by 20% as the institution works to contain costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The orchestra says the salary reductions will affect all full-time staff beginning at the end of the month and last until the end of the fiscal year. Health care benefits will not be impacted.
The pay cuts will be tiered throughout the organization. Music director Osmo Vanska and orchestra CEO Michelle Miller will see their salaries reduced by 30%.
Meanwhile, the orchestra will continue with its Minnesota Orchestra At Home virtual programming.
The last time the Minnesota Orchestra performed at Orchestra Hall was in early March, just as the novel coronavirus outbreak was beginning in Minnesota.
Like many other businesses and institutions struggling amid the pandemic, the Minnesota Orchestra has relied on the federal Paycheck Protection Program to pay its workers. However, nearly 200 part-time event staff members were laid off.
It’s unclear when the orchestra will be able to resume concerts, as large indoor gatherings pose a significant risk of spreading COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.