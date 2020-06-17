MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State announced Wednesday that it will be welcoming back students both on campus and online this fall — along with a tuition freeze.
According to Minnesota State, all of its 30 colleges and seven universities will be ready to have students back in the fall semester.
After adapting its curriculum during the COVID-19 pandemic, a mix of on-campus and online courses will be offered.
“Thanks to the incredible work of our faculty, our staff, and our students,” Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, said. “We have tremendous flexibility to quickly pivot to either more restrictive or less restrictive modes should conditions change.”
Minnesota State is bracing for a “potentially significant impact” on enrollment for its fall semester, and will be reaching out to current and prospective students to ensure they have the latest information.
According to the Minnesota State, it is the largest provider of higher education for the state’s low-income students, students of color and indigenous students.
“These populations are already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” Malhotra said. “making it even more difficult for them to return to their studies in the fall or choose to attend college at all. Ensuring these students persevere in their education is critical to the future of our state.”
The tuition freeze will be in effect for the fall semester. A three percent tuition increase will go into effect for the spring semester.
You must log in to post a comment.