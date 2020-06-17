MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mobile post office is coming this week to south Minneapolis, where post offices were damaged in the riots after George Floyd’s death.
The U.S. Postal Service says the mobile office will be set up in the Kmart parking lot on West Lake Street. It’ll be open Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers will be able to purchase postage, send packages or buy money orders. However, they won’t be able to pick up packages.
The mobile office is located about a block away from the Lake Street post office, which was burned during the riots. Services for this office (ZIP codes 55408 and 55409) have been moved to the Loring Station in downtown Minneapolis.
Similarly, services for the destroyed Minnehaha Station (ZIP code 55406) have been moved to the Minneapolis Main Post Office, which is also located downtown.
The postal service says it’s working on plans to provide customers in the affected areas with their own facilities.
