MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a bear ran onto a highway, resulting in a crash Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred early Tuesday evening on Highway 95 in Otsego. There, a 62-year-old Otsego man was traveling south on the highway when a bear ran out in front of his motorcycle. He then lost control and laid down the motorcycle.
The victim was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.
The state patrol says the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not involved.
