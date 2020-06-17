Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they are investigating a number of overnight shootings throughout the city.
A Minneapolis police dispatch supervisor told WCCO-TV that she counted nine shootings between 11 p.m. Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday morning. That doesn’t mean that each shooting was separate or that there were nine victims. Some of the events are believed to be related.
These overnight shootings come just days after a shooting in north Minneapolis on Sunday injured seven people and left one man dead. Police have not made an arrest in that case and are offering a reward for information.
The overnight shootings remain a developing story. Check back for an update.
You must log in to post a comment.