MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Kasson say an incident involving a group of peaceful protesters and an angry resident ended in productive dialogue Tuesday.
According to Kasson Police, on Saturday, a group of peaceful protesters was confronted by a man making threatening comments. All parties were identified.
On Tuesday, the man reached out to Kasson Police Department and said he wanted to apologize to the protesters for his actions. According to police, later that day a meeting between protesters and the individual took place at the Kasson Police Department.
An apology was extended and accepted by the protesters. Officials say a productive dialogue ensued and the matter was resolved. The protesters are not asking for criminal charges to be filed.
The Kasson Police Department says it strongly believes in the right to peacefully protest and for citizens to exercise their first amendment rights.
