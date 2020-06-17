MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Tuesday evening car accident in Carver County has left a man dead.
The incident happened on Highway 5, when a 1997 Buick Riviera was making a u-turn at Park Drive.
At the same time, a 2019 Chevy Silverado was approaching, and struck the Buick on the drivers’ side, t-boning the car. The Chevy then went off road, while the Buick stayed in the middle of the intersection.
Officials from the Carver County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene. A 23-year-old man was driving the Buick, who was transported to a hospital, but later died. He was identified as D’Artagnan Schlagel, from Norwood Young America.
The 39-year-old driver of the Chevy had no life-threatening injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
