MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are investigating after three dogs were shot and killed outside a home Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of shots being fired near the intersection of Milton Street and Charles Avenue. The caller told police that she heard dogs barking, several gunshots and then a dog yelp.
Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a group of people in front of a house on the 900 block of Charles Avenue. There, officers found a trail of blood leading up to the house’s porch where a Rottweiler named Charlotte was bleeding profusely.
Officers then followed another blood trail to a second Rottweiler named Kingston, who was found in a nearby alleyway. A third dog, a Great Dane by the name of Sky, was also found unresponsive in the front yard.
The dogs’ owner said he had recently let the dogs out of the house into the fenced-in backyard. However, police say one of the gates may have been open and the dogs might have left the yard.
A possible witness told police that the dogs may have been walking northbound in the streets before the shots were fired.
According to police, no arrests have been made. Officials say all three dogs have since died from their injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.