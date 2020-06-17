MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office is requesting volunteers to help search for a missing 83-year-old man.

Donald Wieberdink went missing Tuesday afternoon while out for a bicycle ride in Spicer. He was last seen on the 13000 block of Indian Beach Road at about 12:15 p.m. He suffers from dementia and is known to regularly bike several miles at a time.



On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office made the request for search volunteers, who are being asked to meet at the Green Lake Bible Camp, located on 9916 Lake Ave. S. in Spicer starting at 5 p.m.

“Volunteers can park in the large church parking lot on the south side of the road and walk to the Sheriff’s Office Command post bus which will be across the road on the lake side,” the sheriff’s office said.

Volunteers will then walk areas assigned to them by the sheriff’s office. They are reminded to dress accordingly and bring water for hydration. ATVs or drones are not being requested at this point.



Food and water donations can be dropped off at the command post.

Wieberdink stands 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has blue eyes, short gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts and a black bicycle helmet. He was riding a red Giant-brand bicycle.

In an additional update, the sheriff’s office said he stopped at a farm site east of Spicer Tuesday afternoon to ask for directions, and was later seen on his bicycle near the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 10 in Harrison Township.

Anyone with questions or information on Wieberdink’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-235-1260.