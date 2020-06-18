Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more robberies have been reported on the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus, bringing the total to three since Tuesday.
School officials say four males assaulted a victim and stole their black Audi vehicle at about 7:29 p.m. Thursday near Washington Avenue and Huron Boulevard in the Stadium Village area. Those suspects may have also robbed someone earlier in the area of University and 15th avenues Southeast in Dinkytown.
Earlier in the week, there was a robbery in Dinkytown Tuesday, and an attempted armed robbery in Stadium Village Monday.
