MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As pools, playground, sports and camps open up, parents are wondering: What’s now safe? Good Question.

It’s a question Hennepin Healthcare pediatrician Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian gets almost every visit.

“It’s a tough situation,” he says. “It’s coming down to parents making decisions on how much risk they’re willing to take in this COVID era.”

To better address each family’s individual scenario, Dr. Subrahmanian made a guidance list.

1. Outdoors is better than indoors.

2. Social distancing is better than not.

3. Masks are better than no masks.

4. Fewer people are better than more people.

“If you keep those rules and guidance in mind with decisions, that will help a lot,” he says.

When it comes to playdates, he says it’s best to keep them to a small number of families whose experience you know. It’s also important to make sure everyone at the playdate is healthy.

As for playgrounds, he says those are good places to play, as long as kids can social distance. He also recommends bringing hand sanitizer or hand gel to consistently wash hands.

As for pools, he says children can use them too.

“Water does not have a particular transmission for COVID, so within the pool you’re ok,” he says. “It’s really on the deck or on the beach that you have to be most concerned.”

When it comes to organized youth sports, the Minnesota Department of Health has detailed guidance on its website.

Experts encourage parents to read it and also know that sports leagues can give parents their required safety plans, if asked.

“The other thing I would say is choosing when you take those risks, how important is this event, how important is this gathering and really prioritizing those experiences and adventures that are really important,” he says.