At Casa de Corazón, part of our mission is to provide socially responsible education to our children. One way we achieve this is by interacting and connecting with our surrounding communities through building partnerships and encouraging participation in our annual 1K For Kids event. We invite you to join us in this adventure as we continue our intercultural learning outside of the classroom! Given the circumstances of our current social situation, we have decided to host a Virtual 1K For Kids this year.

Join us for the Virtual 1K For Kids on Saturday, July 25th!



A Virtual 1K For Kids is an opportunity to support a cause without having to gather in a social setting. You can walk outside in your neighborhood, through the park, at your cabin, or indoors if the weather doesn’t permit. The opportunities are endless! Parents, children, and staff can participate by walking with us on July 25th and documenting the experience through social media by tagging us at #1KForKids, #Casa1KForKids, and #MayoClinic1KForKids.

This year we are celebrating the 5th anniversary of the 1K For Kids and all proceeds will go to the Mayo Clinic for research and development surrounding COVID-19. We are so excited to celebrate with all of our families, teachers, volunteers and collaborators. You have been a huge part in this beautiful 1K For Kids history, and we can’t wait to continue making a difference with you!