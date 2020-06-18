Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With a number of states in the country seeing spiking figures when it comes to new cases of COVID-19, Minnesota’s numbers the last few weeks have been tending to trend downward.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that the state has seen 387 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and there have been 19 more deaths.

Since the outbreak began in late winter, more than 31,000 people have tested positive for the disease and 1,344 people have died. The MDH says there may have also been another 32 “probable” deaths due to COVID-19 in Minnesota, based on documentation on their death certificates, but a positive test for those 32 is not documented.

However, 27,566 are no longer in need of being isolated. Also, while the vast majority of the deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities, officials say the numbers there also appear to be trending downward.

According to MDH, 12,465 tests have been completed in the last day. The state announced a goal of processing 20,000 tests a day, which it appeared that the state was close to achieving on Wednesday. However, the MDH clarified that due to delays at some testing sites, some of the 19,586 tests that were marked as completed on Wednesday included some people tested over the past few days.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.

