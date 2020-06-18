MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Staples man is the latest to be charged in the burning of the Third Precinct police station in south Minneapolis during the nights of unrest immediately following the death of George Floyd.
Bryce Michael Williams is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson, according to a federal criminal complaint filed this week. Williams, who was arrested Tuesday, is the latest person to be caught in connection with the burning of the police station. So far, authorities have arrested at least seven others, six of which are from Minnesota.
According to the federal complaint, surveillance video from the Third Precinct recorded Williams outside the building on May 28, the night it was overrun, holding a molotov cocktail. Videos from Williams’ TikTok account showed him at the precinct, wearing the same clothes.
Investigators also found an online interview with Williams, a self-described social media influencer, where he admits to participating in the riots. “I participated in the riots, of course,” Williams told The Nate Thirty Show. “I’m with my people.” He said that rioting was justified as a form of protest, while looting was not.
When asked if burning down buildings is part of rioting, Williams replies: “Yeah, definitely, that’s part of rioting, it’s mass destruction — that’s what rioting is, it’s mass destruction.”
Williams made his first court appearance Wednesday in Minneapolis.
