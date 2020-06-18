MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In May, Minnesota’s unemployment level reached its highest levels on record going back to 1976, with 9.9% reported jobless according to newly-released numbers.
Furthermore, after review the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development adjusted April’s numbers to 8.7%, up from the 8.1% first reported, which officials with the office termed “an unusually large revision.”
“Our economy is facing an unprecedented challenge, which these numbers reflect. Slight job increases this month are a positive sign, but the employment rebound will continue to vary greatly by sector,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “DEED is working with other state agencies, business and labor leaders and public health experts to get Minnesotans back to work as quickly and safely as possible.”
In all, the private sector added 27,500 jobs in May, for a gain of 1.3%. However, that was offset by job losses in government, information and manufacturing, totaling 17,700.
Most of the jobs gained in May were in leisure and hospitality, followed by retail and construction. Health care and social assistance jobs were also up in May.
The May figures reflect the state of things before many businesses were allowed to reopen, amid stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
