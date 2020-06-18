MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rounds of thunderstorms are expected to rumble over Minnesota on Thursday, hitting the Twin Cities hardest in the afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service says the evening storms bring a marginal risk of severe weather, mainly damaging winds. Some areas could also see heavy rain.
There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. The main hazard will be strong damaging winds. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/IZi8PTltuj
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 18, 2020
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says scattered storms will wash over central Minnesota in the morning hours before firing up again in the afternoon, creating a stronger front.
The storms are expected to move out of Minnesota overnight, setting the stage for a cooler day Friday, with highs around 80 degrees.
Looking ahead to the Father’s Day weekend, there’ll be chances for storms and scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.
