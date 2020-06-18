George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rounds of thunderstorms are expected to rumble over Minnesota on Thursday, hitting the Twin Cities hardest in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says the evening storms bring a marginal risk of severe weather, mainly damaging winds. Some areas could also see heavy rain.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says scattered storms will wash over central Minnesota in the morning hours before firing up again in the afternoon, creating a stronger front.

The storms are expected to move out of Minnesota overnight, setting the stage for a cooler day Friday, with highs around 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the Father’s Day weekend, there’ll be chances for storms and scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.

