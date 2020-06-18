Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Ivie Eileen Anderson, 13, was last heard from Wednesday afternoon after talking on the phone with her mother.
Anderson is described as standing at 5-foot 5 and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white vest with a hood, black leggings, glasses and carrying a blue backpack.
Officials say Anderson’s last possible location was in Stacy, Minnesota with an unknown direction of travel.
Her family and authorities are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8438.
