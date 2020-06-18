George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have opened a suspicious death investigation after a child died Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded at around 2:45 a.m. to an “unknown trouble call” on the 1600 block of 4th Street South. There, they found an injured child. Police did not give the child’s age, but said the child is under 5 years old.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the child until paramedics arrived and took the child to Hennepin Healthcare. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police say that there were adults in the home and two other children have been taken into protective custody. There have been no arrests yet.

Details are limited, so check back for more.

