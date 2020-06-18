Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you been using any coins or cash since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Nickels, dimes, quarters and pennies are in short supply as a result of the coronavirus.
The Federal Reserve Chair told Congress that when businesses shut down in March, the flow of coins through the economy basically came to a halt. Consumers haven’t been spending them, and the U.S. mint has been making fewer of them.
Casinos in Las Vegas want regulators to make it easier to accept cashless payments on casino floors, to keep people from handling money during the pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.