MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — With just over 24 hours left in the Special Session there is still no agreement on all major issues including police reform. In fiery news conferences Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and the Republican Senate Majority leaders put the blame on each other for blocking legislation. And the state’s mayors and police chiefs have entered their pleas into the mix.



At the same time, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo are calling on legislators to work to fix the state’s arbitration process for police officers, a process they called “broken.”

The announcement was made at Minneapolis City Hall Thursday afternoon, with other Minnesota mayors in attendance.

The League of Minnesota Cities and the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association also issued a joint statement also calling for reform in the arbitration process.

“As it now stands, the arbitration system undermines the ability of elected and appointed officials – including police chiefs – to make lasting departmental disciplinary or termination decisions that protect residents and help to ensure a responsible public safety environment in their own communities,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Walz has challenged Republican lawmakers to pass a Democratic-backed package of police accountability bills crafted following George Floyd’s death.

“If destiny and history is not raining down on Minnesota today and tomorrow, I don’t know what is,” Walz said. “The image of us and the Senate walking away from systemic change on Juneteenth adds to the legacy of what the rest of the world is looking at here. It is unacceptable. … And the poetic justice and the decency of being able to sign those bills on Juneteenth to make a change in this state is pretty obvious.”

Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the U.S., is Friday, June 19.

The Minnesota Senate’s GOP majority passed a limited set of measures Wednesday that the Democratic governor dismissed as “weak sauce.” He says he’ll consider this week’s special session “a total failure” if lawmakers head home without passing the policing overhaul.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters the governor’s comments shocked him. He said Republicans have focused on policing ideas that both sides can support instead of proposals that won’t pass, and that most Minnesotans support their local police, with exceptions in Minneapolis.

Gazelka says the session will adjourn Friday, even if the two chambers aren’t in agreement.