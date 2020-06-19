MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are urging those who go swimming in area lakes to be careful, as most beaches are not staffed by lifeguards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says there’s been three serious water incidents this week, and one of them resulted in a woman’s death.
The fatal event happened Tuesday night, when emergency crews rescued a man and a woman from Bde Maka Ska. The woman later died at Hennepin Healthcare. Her identity has yet to be released.
That same day, bystanders pulled a man from Lake Nokomis. He remains in critical condition. The next day, crews pulled a woman from the water near Minnehaha Falls. She is also still in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office says that beach-goers should keep an eye on their children and be mindful of other swimmers. Lifejackets are also recommended for kids and weak swimmers.
Earlier this week, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced that lifeguards would be coming to select Minneapolis beaches this weekend. More are lifeguards will be posted at city beaches next month, although not all beaches will be staffed with lifeguards.
